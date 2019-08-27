LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas-based Crow-Burlingame – one of the largest Bumper-to-Bumper affiliates in the country and a leader in the replacement auto parts industry – celebrates 100-years in business. From its humble beginnings on Little Rock’s West Fourth Street where friends William Robert Crow and J.G. Burlingame opened their first location back in 1919, the company has grown into the third largest privately-owned automotive parts distribution business in the United States.
“It’s truly incredible to see Crow-Burlingame join the century club, but what’s even more exciting is knowing we did it without forgetting who we are or what we stand for along the way,” said Fletcher Lord III, president of Crow-Burlingame. “The auto parts industry has changed enormously in the last 100 years, just like the car has, but every part of our business has always remained focused on service and treating both our customers and employees like family.”
The family-owned businesses’ focus on service has helped it build lasting relationships with customers over the years like in Harrison, where coffee time starts at 7 a.m. as customers stop by to chat before starting their day.
“Good relationships are at the core of any successful business,” said Fletcher Lord Jr., Crow-Burlingame’s chairman of the board. “That was true a century ago when my grandfather started the business, it’s true today and it will continue to sustain our company through whatever tomorrow holds.”
Today, Crow-Burlingame operates 177 company-owned locations with 1,250 employees across Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. It is also one of the largest Bumper-to-Bumper affiliates in the country serving an additional 160 independently-owned automotive parts stores. Despite that growth, it still operates as the local auto parts shop down the road where friends meet over coffee, where someone will go out of their way to help a neighbor and strong relationships remain the core driver of a healthy business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.