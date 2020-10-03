Dr. Joshua Leal works in Harrison full time and is the only oral and maxillofacial surgeon in the area with privileges at NARMC. Oral and maxillofacial surgery is a surgical specialty recognized by the American College of Surgeons and is one of nine dental specialties recognized by the American Dental Association.
When Dr. Philip Milam retired in 2014, Dr. Bolding purchased the practice and several doctors would commute to the Harrison location. In 2019, Leal became the full time doctor for Harrison.
Leal’s father was a minister and grew up in several places including in Okaloosa, Iowa then Beaumont and Lubbock,Texas and finally ended up at Fairfield Bay where he still calls home.
From the age of nine Leal lived in Arkansas and his passion for outdoor activities developed such as water sports, running, tennis, backpacking and camping to name a few.
After graduating from high school as the co-salutatorian with honors in science he attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and completed his studies there with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He was then accepted to the University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Dentistry to complete his lifelong goal of becoming a dentist.
Upon completion in 2002 he worked as a general dentist, but found that his passion for the surgical arts continued to grow while at work and especially while on the mission field in Honduras.
In 2004, Leal was accepted to the Oral and Maxillofacial Residency Program at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign, Illinois. He completed a five year residency program in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery where he was trained in all facets of medicine and surgery with an emphasis on head and neck trauma, head and neck oncology, cleft lip and palate, and dentoalveolar and dental implant surgery.
Since the completion of residency, he has been practicing as a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon in the central Arkansas area and brings more than 10 years of OMS experience to the Arkansas Oral & Facial Surgery Center.
“I love the work I do and this area of the state. Helping patients with their particular oral and facial needs is a very rewarding experience,” Leal said.
Leal is trained to recognize and treat a wide spectrum of diseases, injuries and defects in the head, neck, face, jaws and the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial region.
He is also trained to administer anesthesia and provide care in an office setting. Leal treats problems such as surgical extractions, extraction of wisdom teeth, misaligned jaws, tumors and cysts of the jaw and mouth, and dental implant surgery.
The Arkansas Oral & Facial Surgery Center has locations in Springdale, Fayetteville and the Harrison location is at 520 N. Pine. The phone number is (870) 741-3877. Visit os.inc to learn more about Arkansas Oral & Facial Surgery Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.