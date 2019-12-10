LEAD HILL — PJ Sullivan and Paris Robles have formed a new business, the Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary.
Robles is a funeral director, embalmer, crematory operator and licensed mortician in both Arkansas and Missouri and graduated with a degree in funeral science. She is a member of the National Funeral Directors Association and Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, fluent in Spanish, and a Patriot Guard Rider.
Sullivan is the CEO, partner and investor and brings more than 30 years of experience in management from companies such as FedEx and Sprint. She has an MBA and is a certified information systems auditor. She is a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts and is also a Patriot Guard rider.
“Our motto is ‘Just something simple’ and that is reflected in our building and products offered to the public.” Sullivan said. “Our business plan was born out of years of experience from clients continually asking for ‘just something simple.’ We took this to heart and developed a business plan and pricing solutions that would meet everyone’s needs. We built a simple business, with low overhead. These savings are passed on to our clients in pricing. When you offer affordable options combined with personal attention, it is a combination that sells itself.”
“We can facilitate the largest to the smallest needs,” Sullivan said.
“We offer all aspects of funeral services from traditional to alternative solutions. We have on-sight cremation and are a full-service provider. We also offer a full line of memorial products that most other facilities do not carry.”
Follow Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary on Facebook for information about a future grand opening/open house. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but available 24/7 by phone or after hour appointments available in times of need. The address is 14980 Industrial Park Drive in Lead Hill. The phone number is (870) 422-5000.
