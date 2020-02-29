Dean Shatwell was born in Harrison and graduated from Harrison High School has owned his own excavation company for more than nine years. He received training from the heavy equipment class at North Arkansas College and worked for the big excavation companies in the state and for the county before going out on his own.
“I started with a one-ton truck and borrowed and rented equipment as needed and slowly added on to the business,” he said. “Yes,” he laughed and answered. “I played with Tonka Trucks, dozers and dump trucks when I was a kid. Now I have a dump truck, backhoe, skid steer, bucket truck for tree trimming and all kinds of masonry equipment to work with fabricated stone, blocks, rocks or stones.”
He started as a mechanic, welder and fabricator at the age of 14 years old for Yamaha. “I’ve always enjoyed tractors and was into racing for a while.”
DSR Excavation works on landscaping, water features, concrete, masonry work, tree trimming, decorative rock, building pads, footers, retainer walls and driveways.
“There’s no way I could survive indoors at a desk,” he said. “I love being outside and doing these projects for my customers and seeing the progress. Landscape jobs are probably my favorite because you can actually see the finished product. The right landscaping looks beautiful when we are finished.”
His team is currently working on the construction project at the Boone County Jail. He often gets calls to bring his dump truck and backhoe to accident sites to clean up the mess from whatever a semi truck was hauling.
“We often get calls to come to Hwy. 7 semi truck accidents. The first call I got was to clean up Jello cups. Jello and pudding was a mess to clean up, but we got it done,” he laughed. “I’ve had to clean up a wreck from a load of dog food bags, too.”
There are times the crew is needed for a couple of days at a time on more than one accident sites when the weather is treacherous. “We didn’t have any sleep, but we just keep going when they need us,” he said.
Shatwell and his crew can put in water or septic lines. He has a seed spreader and hay blower, too. “We can pretty much do anything outdoors from the smallest to the biggest projects. We can do it.”
Dean and his wife Julie have been married for three years and have a blended family. He keeps a team of three to nine busy most of the time. For more information call DSR Excavation at (870) 577-1379.
