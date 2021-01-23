Wes Phifer has done it again. Four years ago he opened Good Guys Pizza and for four years in a row the readers of the Harrison Daily Times have voted Good Guys the best pizza during the Best of the Best promotion.
Last spring, he completed the remodel of leased space at the corner of Forward Drive and Hwy. 65 North. But with the uncertainty of COVID 19 he waited to open two new businesses until December 2020.
Phifer saw the need for a unique deli and fresh donuts at this location. “I saw a great opportunity and this is a great location. With FedEx close by, and the light to get out onto the highway, I believe it will be a great addition to this area. I feel good about making this investment into our community.”
Phifer laughed and admitted he had the hardest time coming up with the names of the new businesses. “No, there’s no real story behind the names. But I do have very good memories of going to get donuts at Harold’s with my father as a child and then coming to open up Karts Plus where the Liberty Plaza shopping center is now and where Good Guys Pizza is located.
Dill’s Deli not only has high quality deli meats and cheeses but also has giant baked potatoes, soups and salads. The potatoes can be topped six different ways — barbecue pork, chicken, chili, bacon/cheddar cheese, veggie and deli meats.
The deli sandwiches are made with wheat, white or flat bread or as a wrap. Chicken bacon ranch is one of the favorite combinations.
There is also a self serve, fully loaded salad bar. “As long as the customer has on gloves and a mask, they can serve themselves.”
“We also have a variety of soups we rotate into a daily schedule,” he said.
Dill’s Deli just completed a $5 special that included a half of a sandwich and a cup of soup or a small salad or macaroni and cheese or chili. “But don’t worry, we will be doing more $5 specials soon. Just watch the Facebook page for the specials,” he said.
Customers can call ahead and take advantage of curb-side service if requested. Just call 870-741-4321. Dill’s Deli begins serving at 10:30 a.m. and usually closes at 9 p.m. But winter hours could change the closing time.
Dad’s Donuts makes fresh donuts seven days a week. Hours are weekdays from 5 a.m. until the Deli closes and at 6 a.m. on the weekends.“That’s another good point about having both businesses right here in one location. You can get donuts any time of the day,” he said.
Dad’s Donuts specializes in cake, yeast and filled donuts. Phifer describes the business as, “A fun, 50’s diner style donut shop. Offering square donuts, staying committed to not cutting corners.”
“My favorite is raspberry or lemon filled, but I’m becoming very fond of the old fashioned,” he said. Other varieties include cinnamon twists, apple fritters, cinnamon rolls and old fashioned, of course. “There are seven basic styles and then all the varieties that come from that,” he said. “We also have biscuits and sausage rolls.”
Dill’s Deli and Dad’s Donuts is located at 1305 Hwy. 65 North. The phone number is 870-741-4321.
