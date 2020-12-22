Bob Dodson was installed as the 2021 president of the Arkansas REALTORS Association (ARA) during the virtual inaugural banquet held on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The virtual inaugural also installed incoming 2021 ARA officers and directors. Maurice Taylor, the 2017 Arkansas REALTORS president, carried out the induction.
A Harrison native, Bob is a member of the Harrison District Board of REALTORS ® where he served as local president in 2014, and a Director from 2011-2016.
Always making giving back a top priority, Bob is highly involved in charitable organizations such as Children's Miracle Network, Susan G Komen, Hearts & Homes, Arkansas Special Olympics, and has been the President for Giving Back Industries since 2016.
On the state level, Bob has been a very active member, chairing or serving on many of the ARA committees including, Professional Standards, Risk Reduction, Legislative, and Safety Committee. He also graduated from the Graduate REALTOR® Leadership Academy Class of 2012 and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2015.
On the national level, Bob has been the Arkansas Representative for the RPAC Major Investment Council since 2018. A Crystal R Investor, Bob has been an RPAC trustee since 2015.
Bob's motto for his term is "Adjust the Sails." Inspired by a William Arthur Ward quote, the motto is an encouragement to all members to adjust appropriately to the ever-changing world we find ourselves in today.
The Arkansas REALTORS Association is proud and honored to have Bob Dodson serving as our 2021 President.
