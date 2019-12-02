North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) recently expanded its services in Carroll County. NARMC is proud to announce that Christopher Baranyk, D.O., M.S., WCC is now a part of the NARMC team.
The NARMC Eureka Springs Clinic is located at 4052 E Van Buren Street, Suite A in Eureka Springs. Baranyk brings more than a decade of healthcare experience to the NARMC team. He is wound care certified by the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy. He is also certified in advanced and basic cardiac life support. Baranyk currently serves in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Baranyk to the NARMC team,” President and CEO Vince Leist said. “We are looking forward to continuing to serve Carroll County through our partnership with Dr. Baranyk.”
Baranyk is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call (479) 239-2123. NARMC will be hosting an open house at the new Eureka Springs Clinic on Friday, Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to stop by and meet the NARMC team.
A spokesman said, “NARMC continues to actively recruit healthcare providers to our community to deliver the care needed in our rural market. The NARMC goal is to provide comprehensive healthcare to North Central Arkansas, and we look forward to continuing to do so with Dr. Baranyk and the team at the NARMC Eureka Springs Clinic.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.