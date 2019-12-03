Eric A. Arp, D.P.M., FA.C.F.A.S., a podiatric physician and surgeon with clinics in Mountain Home and Harrison, recently attended the 3rd annual International Foot & Ankle Conference in New York City.
This year’s conference was designed for Foot and Ankle Surgeons who possess a working knowledge of the many challenges associated with the management of complex foot and ankle issues related to trauma, sports injuries and reconstructive procedures.
The international conference drew Orthopedic and Podiatric Surgeons from all over the United States and Europe and was sponsored by the Ohio Foot and Ankle Medical Foundation.
During the two-day conference, Dr. Arp attended 15 hours of sessions on the topics of current concepts in forefoot, midfoot, rearfoot surgery, ankle injuries and fractures, advancements in cartilage repair, ankle fusion and replacement, He also attended a hands-on skills lab focusing on forefoot and subtalar implants, as well as forefoot, midfoot, and hindfoot and ankle plating.
“The inter-disciplinary approach of this conference was so informative and allowed a refreshing exchange of ideas between orthopedic and podiatric surgeons.,” said Arp. “The innovations being made in the areas of biologics and AI modelilzation are going to revolutionize foot and ankle surgery and it is very exciting to be on the cusp of such advances.”
Arp, a Baxter Regional Medical Center Foot and Ankle Surgeon, is board certified in foot surgery by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He has been in practice since 1996.
Arp treats patients at his Mountain Home and Harrison clinic locations, providing both surgical and non-surgical treatments for a wide variety of foot and ankle problems including painful arthritic conditions, diabetic foot conditions, flat foot and heel pain, ankle sprains and injuries, joint pain, bunions, hammertoes and nerve problems.
For more information on the podiatric services provided by Dr. Arp and the Arp Foot and Ankle Clinic, visit the Harrison clinic at 3108 Meadowmere Lane or call (870) 365-FOOT (3668). Visit arpfootandankle.com to view the clinic’s website.
