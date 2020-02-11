Arkansas Urology announces a new location in north Arkansas located at 715 West Sherman Avenue. This clinic will provide access to the latest urological research, techniques, and procedures available to people living in and around Boone County. The new Harrison clinic will be Arkansas Urology’s 16 clinic in the state.
“As the state’s leader in urological care, we are committed to caring for all Arkansans,” said E. Scot Davis, CEO of Arkansas Urology. “We’re excited to expand our footprint to Harrison and the surrounding area to provide the best level of urological care and the latest advances in treatment to patients.”
Dr. Scott Ferguson is joining Arkansas Urology’s new Harrison location. He received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.
“I am excited to join Arkansas Urology as it expands services to Harrison,” said Dr. Ferguson. “The team at Arkansas Urology is providing an unmatched level of urological care across the state and I am very proud to be a part of this state-of-the-art clinic.”
The Harrison Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (479) 268-6800.
