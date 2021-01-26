Event is free to attend online
Dr. Quincy Krosby, chief narket strategist of Prudential Financial, Inc. will be the speaker Wednesday, January 27, in the North Arkansas College Economic Update Breakfast Series. The event, sponsored by The Point Financial Group and Porterfield & Company CPA, PLLC, and North Arkansas College will be a live event broadcast online via Zoom.
Admission to the event is free, however you must register in advance to attend. To sign up contact Rodney Arnold at (870) 391-3229 or by email at Rodney.arnold@northark.edu. Zoom attendees will receive their invitation via email prior to the event. The program starts at 7:15 a.m., with the actual program beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Dr. Quincy Krosby is Prudential Financials’ Chief Market Strategist. In this capacity, she provides a perspective on the global macro-economic environment and financial markets. Previously, Quincy was the chief investment strategist at The Hartford, and global investment strategist at Deutsche Bank asset management. She also held global markets positions at Credit Suisse and Barings.
Before coming to Wall Street, she was a U.S. diplomat, serving in Washington and United States embassies abroad, including a posting as energy attaché at the U.S. Embassy in London. In addition to numerous assignments at the U.S. Department of State, she served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce, and represented the United States to the International Monetary Fund, positions which require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
Quincy studied at the London School of Economics where she earned her master's and doctoral degrees. She is frequently quoted in the financial press and appears often on business television.
