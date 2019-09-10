Although our economy has been fairly stable with 122 months of growth, Mervin Jabaraj stated that 2018 went out with a “whimper instead of a bang.” Consumers faired well yet spent a little less than in the previous years.
The trade wars will affect large manufacturers in the United States as they import the parts used to make larger products from China. This can be a small victory for the smaller businesses that do not import a large amount of materials to produce goods.
However, the employee growth and bond yields are not increasing. Jabaraj stated that when bond yields decrease, it is usually an indicator or an upcoming recession.
The Economic Update Breakfast Series held a the bi-annual meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Durand Center. The event was sponsored by The Point Financial Group and Porterfield CPA LLC and catered by Neighbors Mill and featured guest speaker Mervin Jabaraj.
Jabaraj is the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, and has a vast knowledge of economics and the factors that affect the global, national and regional economies.
He mentioned trends that impact growth, commerce and personal financial matters. Government and business spending is down due to the looming tariffs and trade wars that are on the horizon. Farm income is also down due to the slowdown of exports.
The meeting adjourned with a question and answer session from local residents and business owners.
