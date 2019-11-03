Dreams bloom and grow for Harrison High School 2014 graduate, Eden Garrett. Garrett recently won the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2019 Excellence in Business Awards.
Garrett started her business while in college at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. After graduation in 2018, she moved her Flower Truck to the Northwest Arkansas area.
A spokesman for the award said, “She received the most community nominations in the event’s nine years of history. She was unanimously voted as the Entrepreneur of the Year for her work in connection with her patrons in the community.”
“The Chamber is proud to help recognize such a motivated and inspiring young entrepreneur,” said Fayetteville Chamber’s creative director, John Williams. “Her enthusiasm is infectious, and the entire community is proud to have her and her Flower Truck in operation here in Northwest Arkansas.”
Garrett graduated from Drury with a degree in advertising and marketing and a minor in communications and graphic design. She is the daughter of Teri Garrett of Harrison.
Garrett spent the summer before her senior year of college in Nashville, Tennessee, and saw an open-air flower truck which made it a seasonal business. But she loved the idea.
When she was assigned a semester long project to create a possible business. She decided to make it a flower truck business. Her advisor thought it was a stupid idea, and told her no one would buy flowers from a truck. So that spurred her to get real numbers for the project and pursue the business idea.
She got a loan and found a truck to purchase in Dec. 2017. She purchased an old barn in Alpena and with the help of friends took it apart and used the reclaimed lumber inside her truck for flooring and shelves. She had a glass window installed in the back to give it a terrarium effect and finished the remodel three months later.
In March 2018, she drove the flower truck to classes and opened for business before graduation.
“Sometimes people are intimidated to walk into a florist shop,” she said. “I didn’t want them to feel that way, and walking into the flower truck seems to be easier. We can take care of any budget – from a $1 to $100. Some people like to pick their own flowers, and some want some guidance.”
Garrett admits she knew nothing about flowers or running a business before this project began. She’s read a lot of books, tutorials and watched YouTube videos. “Mear’s Flowers in Springfield, Missouri, really helped me a lot. They shared some tips and tricks, and flower pairing ideas,” she said.
Garrett received a “B” on the project, but now at 23 years old, she’s paid off her investor and is the proud 100 percent owner of Eden’s Flower Truck — the first mobile florist shop in the Ozarks.
“I think it’s neat that my mom and I both opened our own business at the age of 21,” she said. “My next goal is to have Eden’s Flower Trucks in every major city. I have an appointment to speak to a franchise attorney soon to get the paperwork started.”
Hours are flexible, usually 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and often she is invited to park at big events, birthday parties, weddings and corporate occasions. But most of the time, she is parked at the White Oak Station at 2000 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers. “I did learn that a store owner, might not own the parking lot, and you have to make sure you get permission from the right person to park the truck there.”
“If you don’t want to give someone flowers, we have candles and plants, too.” Garrett said.
She partners with local growers and wholesalers to provide fresh flowers for her customers. “Each customer is unique and different. I love to help them. People always smile when they walk out because flowers just make people happy.”
Garrett hopes to bring the truck to Harrison soon for a visit. In the meantime, if you’re in the Northwest Arkansas area, check her social media pages to find her current location. Flowers can also be ordered from her website or customers can call (870) 688-0721 and arrangements can be delivered.
