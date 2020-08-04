Fayetteville – Jacob Hudson has been promoted to market president for BOK Financial in Arkansas.
Hudson has strong roots in Arkansas as an eighth-generation Arkansan from Mount Judea. A graduate of Jasper High School, he attended college, started his career, and along with wife, Tara, are now raising their three children on their farm outside of Fayetteville - all within Arkansas.
He will continue to office in Fayetteville. “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead BOK Financial in continuing to build strong relationships in communities across the state. My goal is to help BOK Financial be more than just a bank or lender, but a resource for customers — offering them ideas and insights to help them on their path to financial growth and success,” said Hudson.
As market president, Hudson will lead operational and business development efforts for all lines of business for BOK Financial in Arkansas including Commercial, Consumer Banking and Mortgage. With approximately 75 employees serving customers through consumer branches and corporate offices in Fayetteville and Bentonville, BOK Financial, previously known as Bank of Arkansas prior to its rebranding in October 2019, continues to strengthen its presence in Arkansas under his leadership.
“This whole situation is a rapidly evolving and, as such, can be stressful. BOK Financial is keeping the health and safety of everyone, customer service and support for the community as top priorities during the outbreak. We are open for business and in this together,” Hudson shared. “This is great news for BOK Financial and the Arkansas market,” said Mark Nurdin, EVP, Regional Banking, BOK Financial. “Jacob had already become an essential member and strong leader on our Corporate Banking team, so transitioning him to Arkansas market president was little more than a title change.”
After achieving his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas Fayetteville in 2003 and an MBA from the University of Central Arkansas in 2004, Hudson began his career in banking with AgHeritage Farm Credit Services in Little Rock. With 14 years of Corporate Middle Market banking experience, he spent six years at Bank of America prior to joining BOK Financial in 2012.
