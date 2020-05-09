Evage recently celebrated their five year anniversary in business. Brothers Chris and Keith Gray (from left) are electronic recyclers. They continued to work during the COVID-19 shutdown, but picking up salvage electronics is easier now with more things open. Evage is located at Winkler Logistics. They are open for drop-off or pick up on Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (870) 416-2294.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.