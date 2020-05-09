DB-WEB-Evage..jpg

Evage recently celebrated their five year anniversary in business. Brothers Chris and Keith Gray (from left) are electronic recyclers. They continued to work during the COVID-19 shutdown, but picking up salvage electronics is easier now with more things open. Evage is located at Winkler Logistics. They are open for drop-off or pick up on Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (870) 416-2294.

 

Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

