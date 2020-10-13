North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) announced that Lauren Elliott, RN has been promoted to the ER/Trauma Program Manager for the Emergency Department.
Elliott professional healthcare career began in 2011. During Elliott’s service, she has worked in a variety of capacities and continues to expand her knowledge. Since 2013, she has demonstrated strong clinical abilities in her performance as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department at NARMC. In 2015, Lauren began serving as the stroke coordinator for NARMC, in addition to her role as the quality nurse for the Emergency Department.
In 2013 Elliott graduated from North Arkansas College with her Associate of Science in Nursing. In 2020, she received a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. Lauren also maintains certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Trauma Nurse Core Course, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Emergency Nurse Pediatric course.
“Lauren has demonstrated excellent leadership skills through her work on our Tele-stroke program and our Trauma program. She is a vital member of our Emergency Department team and we are excited that she has chosen to join the management team for NARMC. This is an incredible opportunity and we feel that Lauren will be a strong asset to our team.” NARMC COO and CNO Sammie Cribbs says.
“I look forward to have been granted this opportunity to continue to work with this great team in my new role. I cannot wait to see where this journey takes our team as we continue to care for our community”, says Elliott.
