WICHITA, Kan., — Equity Bancshares, Inc. the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, announced the hire of Eric R. Newell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as well as changes in roles among its senior leadership team, including Chief Financial Officer Gregory H. Kossover becoming Chief Operating Officer, and Craig L. Anderson moving to serve as president of Equity Bank.
Newell joined Equity on April 30, and assumed CFO duties after the completion of the second quarter reporting period and following the filing of Equity’s second quarter 10-Q, after June 30, 2020. Kossover will be working with Newell, and assisting in the transition over the next 90 days.
“It’s a time of change in our industry, but I’m extremely pleased in the leadership, accomplishments and talent of our senior management team, including Greg and Craig,” said Brad S. Elliott, chairman and CEO of Equity. “I’m excited to supplement our key leaders and welcome Eric, a talented financial leader with experience leading super-community banks and a great addition to our skilled leadership group.”
“We believe that we are positioned to help our customers considerably during the years to come, as well as to continue our high standards of credit administration, innovations within our product and service delivery,” said Elliott. “We’ll continue to review merger opportunities based on culture and fit first, and I’m excited to have a leadership team with Greg, Craig, and Eric that can help us continue to build on our success.”
