WICHITA, Kan., — Equity Bancshares, Inc. the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, including net income allocable to common stockholders of $1.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.
“Our first quarter 2020 results exceeded our expectations on a pre-loan loss provision basis,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “We were able to increase our net interest margin by moving swiftly to lower our cost of liabilities in the quarter. In this COVID-19 environment we believe the prudent course of action, at this point, is to provide reserves for the unknown, which we did with a $9.9 million provision for loan losses.”
Equity completed over 1,600 Small Business Administration loan applications through phase one of the Paycheck Protection Program as part of the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed into law on March 27, 2020. The relief from Equity-administered loans helped more than 78,000 employees working in small businesses throughout Equity’s regions in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
