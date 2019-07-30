WICHITA, Kansas — Equity Bancshares, Inc. reported its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, including net income allocable to common stockholders of $9.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. Year-to-date 2019 net income allocable to common stockholders was $5.2 million and $0.32 per diluted share.
“We continue to serve as a trusted bank for entrepreneurial companies, businesses and individuals, and in the second quarter we continued our disciplined approach to lending plus additional focus on providing deposit products and services that appeal across our customer base, while innovating and streamlining our internal processes,” said Brad Elliott, chairman and CEO of Equity.
“Our Equity Trust & Wealth Management group has provided a new service for our customer base and our new Equity Bank online banking solution has proven to be a significant upgrade for business and treasury customers. We continue to prioritize product strategy and our market teams continue to focus on core deposit strategy and household growth.”
