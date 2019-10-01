WICHITA, Kan.,— Equity Bank earned a 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Award from the Wichita Business Journal, presented annually by the leading business publication to 20 Wichita-based companies.
Equity Bank was recognized for its commitment to diversity in its employee base, hiring practices, corporate citizenship, and intentional development of programs committed to fostering an inclusive culture. Equity Bank also earned the honor in 2016.
“We’re pleased to receive a prestigious honor that recognizes the contributions of individuals from a wide range of backgrounds from throughout our Wichita and regional teams,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity Bancshares, parent company of Equity Bank. “A wide range of backgrounds and perspectives are crucial to maintaining our company’s core values, including entrepreneurial spirit and community support. We as a company owe thank you and appreciation to our team members, who continue to demonstrate outstanding dedication to growth and inclusion within each of our communities.”
The Wichita Business Journal cited Equity Bank’s top-down leadership approach to diversity, encouraging regional leaders to recruit team members from backgrounds and perspectives unique to communities, as well as promotion and participation in financial literacy efforts. During the hiring process, Equity Bank provides 1:1 mentorship and support for new hires to develop continued trust and understanding.
The Wichita Business Journal presented Equity Bank with its honor at a noon ceremony on Friday, September 20, 2019. Equity Bank has over 250 employees in Wichita and over 600 employees throughout its footprint.
