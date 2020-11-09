Mark your calendars for a virtual ‘experience’
Melissa Collins, chair of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board, announced Friday, Nov. 6, that Equity Bank will return as the presenting sponsor of the Chamber’s Annual Meeting for 2021. Traditionally this in-person luncheon provides a venue for the organization to report the results of the past year’s accomplishments and announce the roadmap for the new year to investor stakeholders and the community at large.
But of course, the environment has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 event will be virtual, and an evening presentation on Thursday, January 21 at 6:00pm. And while virtual, the event promises to be better than ever, a true ‘experience.’ Collins asked everyone to “mark your calendars now for this keynote, festive, fun one hour produced by SRM Productions.”
In addition to the Chamber’s economic development report, prestigious awards for business and community service, graduation of the 2019-2020 Chamber leadership classes – presented by Kinetic by Windstream, recognition of the Chamber’s ‘Red Coat’ Ambassadors and key partners, the experience will include appearances from a number of surprise, special guests.
Chamber President/CEO, Bob Largent, said, “Thanks to Equity Bank for presenting our 2021 annual event to our team and the community, where we can proudly report all that we’ve done in 2020, and roll out our plans for 2021. We also get to recognize those key community leaders that have helped us move forward.” He added that he, “hopes to announce the keynote speaker within days.”
Dave Morton, Equity Bank CEO, and Brad Daniel, newly appointed Ozark Mountain president, said, “We’re honored to be engaged with the Harrison Regional Chamber and their economic development mission. It’s our pleasure to present the annual meeting to the membership and community, a true virtual ‘experience’ in January.”
