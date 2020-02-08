Are you dreaming of a few hours on a sunny beach listening to the waves of an ocean, or cruising on a 167,000-ton ship to see some exotic locations in the world?
If not today, then shortly you need to allow Robin Johnson or her associate, Loren Ragsdale save you some money and plan your next vacation.
Robin and her husband Brian have traveled all over the world with his company, State Farm Insurance. She has always loved exploring all the travel possibilities and often did the research for family and friends. She’s been working 18 months as a travel agent and loves the work.
Neither Robin or Brian are from Harrison, originally. Robin moved to the area so she could attend Northark and her mom could teach for the Northark in Berryville. Brian moved here from Monroe, Louisiana to set up an office for State Farm Insurance. His family had a farming background. The two met and married in 2002.
“Sometimes it’s a slow process to become known in a new area, so we also started out operating a family farm. “Farm work gets very physical and I just don’t have all the strength needed,” she said. “Since I love helping people make their travel arrangements, I became CLIA certified with the AVOYA system to be able to get more buying power for travelers.”
Buying power gives the customer better rates and perks. Avoya locks in the price two or three years in advance and passes on that discount.
Companies build 10-18 percent into the price. If the customer doesn’t use a travel agent, the company keeps that extra money.
“It doesn’t cost the customer anything extra to use a travel agent — it actually saves you money and headaches.” she said. “I don’t mind helping with airfares too, but you can usually do just as good on the price as I can on booking flights unless it's an international flight. I can usually get discounts on international flights. On all other types of travel, we have free gratuities, discounts and rebates we can get for people. We can get extra perks for cruises, hotels and rebates for all-inclusive resorts,” she said. “We work on commission paid by the destination. Our clients don’t pay us anything.”
She learned to read the reviews and knows the places and activities to recommend for customers. “Promotions change weekly, so we have to keep up,” Johnson said.
“Ask yourself the question, ‘what am I interested in, and where would I go’ then we can take it from there,” she said.
“Some people are up for an adventure, and you will find it. Some just want a quiet peaceful place to relax, and they can find that, too.”
The Johnsons have two sons and a daughter and love to travel as a family. They have a short spring break trip planned, but the next large trip is to Budapest and Prague. “I still want to visit Greece,” she said. “Rome was one of my favorites on the Mediterranean Cruise and St. Petersburg is a must for people to see.”
“Rebates are vendor regulated but always offered with approved vendors like Disney, Glous, Avalon, Celerity, Princess, Monograms, Cunard, Oceania, Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Cosmos, Viking and more.”
Johnson said she does suggest getting travel protection insurance. “You never know what the weather is going to do, or what might happen to keep you from traveling when you desire. Travel insurance is very inexpensive and well worth it.”
With her connection and certifications, she recently helped some residents of Nassau, Bahama meet with family from the United States and travel to Europe. When word got around, the small group grew to 50. “I was also able to help a group of ladies travel from Chicago to Australia,” she said. “It’s very rewarding. People are so excited. Recently I helped three passengers with a 20-day expedition cruise to Antarctica.”
For a cruise vacation, she can negotiate for on-board credits for shopping, photos, spa days, or beverage packages.
“If you’re looking for a great rate on a cruise ship, the best time to cruise is when they are repositioning a ship. You can have some great days on the ship while they change where they plan to dock for a season,” she said.
Contact Robin or Loren at 5stargetaways.org or on Facebook 5 Star Getaways-Robin Johnson. Brochures are available upon request. Call (870) 715-9891 for more information.
