Prime Businesses, by definition, are businesses that deal mainly with sales outside of the community. How has COVID-19 changed business for FedEx Freight located here, but with ties around the world?
What is the company doing to make employees feel safe? “Our No.1 priority is the safety of our 475,000 team members, including those in Harrison,” Joe Oleson, FedEx Freight MD, equipment, maintenance support said. “We appreciate our team members and their unwavering commitment to deliver for our customers through this global crisis. We’ve taken a number of steps to support the health and safety of our employees and our customers.”
“To help adhere to social distancing guidelines, signatures are no longer being required for most deliveries. Team members at FedEx Freight are also reaching out to customers, so they can specify alternate locations to allow contactless delivery, or in a location that allows more space to socially distance,” he said.
Oleson shared with the Economic Recover Task Force on Wednesday, June 3, that 25 percent to 35 percent of their Harrison staff has to work in the building so space has been arranged to provide for social distancing.
“We are actively promoting social distancing on the job and educating team members about prevention, including hygiene and cleaning, and providing access to the latest guidance from the CDC and other health organizations,” he said.
Has the virus had an impact on your production schedule or work schedules? “As an essential service, we continue to operate to and from impacted areas as local conditions and restrictions allow and are taking recommended precautions in terms of team member and customer health and safety.”
When do you feel like you'll be back to "normal" or a "new normal" again? “Transportation service providers have been widely recognized as essential businesses and critical infrastructure industries with exemptions from state and local orders to shelter in place. Our team members continue to deliver critical goods and services to support communities across the globe including Harrison and Boone County, and their safety continues to be our top priority,” he said.
Oleson continued, “We understand and appreciate the critical role we play in moving relief and commerce to areas where it is needed most. We have a great responsibility in these unprecedented times to do what we do best – mobilize our network quickly to help the communities where we live and work. FedEx has worked with governments, nonprofits, suppliers and retail customers to proactively help with relief efforts.”
FedEx Heros Banner
Lee H. Dunlap/Staff
FedEx Freight displays a banner to show appreciation for their staff who has continued to deliver products to consumers all over the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FedEx Building
Donna Braymer/Staff
The majority of the Harrison FedEx Freight team members continue to work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.