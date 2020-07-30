BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has announced promotions in several departments and branches of the organization’s Harrison location, according to Steve Dunn, community president of the Harrison region.
“We are so pleased to announce this very well-deserved promotion and to have this driven individual continue to grow with First Community Bank,” said Dunn. “I know she will continue to be a great asset to our team and to our customers.”
Tabitha Eddington has been promoted to SVP branch manager and lending. Eddington joined First Community Bank in 2019 and has more than 18 years of experience in the banking industry. In addition to overseeing management of our new Harrison branch, Tabitha assists our customers in lending, including consumer, commercial and secondary mortgage.
First Community Bank, which is locally owned and managed, opened Aug. 4, 1997, in Batesville and currently operates 27 full-service branches in Arkansas and Missouri. First Community employs more than 428 professional bankers and reports assets of $1,545,395,000 as of March 31, 2020.
