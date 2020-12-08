BATESVILLE – First Community Bank welcomes experienced bankers, Ty Rowland and Jamie Sanders, to the commercial lending team at the Harrison branch located at 220 East Ridge Avenue.
Rowland, a Harrison native, has been hired as vice president, commercial lending. Rowland graduated from College of the Ozarks in 2012 with a double major in Ag business and animal science. Prior to joining First Community Bank, he served as a housing loan specialist with USDA Rural Development, as well as a commercial/consumer lender for Equity Bank. He and his wife, Kandi, have two daughters, Maisie, 3, and Maggie, 3 months.
“I am excited to accept this new role and join a community banking team that believes in putting its customers and community first,” said Rowland. “I enjoy working with my customers to help them find the best financial solutions, and I am confident First Community Bank is the best place to do that.”
Sanders has been hired as loan support assistant. With more than ten years of banking experience, Sanders has worked previously as a teller, new accounts representative and loan assistant. She and Rowland have worked as a team for a number of years. Jamie and her husband, Trey, have a 1 year old son, Crew.
Sanders said, “I am so thrilled to be able to join this team and be able to live the ‘Community Comes First’ motto.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Ty and Jamie to our professional team of bankers,” said Tabitha Eddington, First Community Bank senior vice president, branch manager/lending. “Having worked with them in the past, I know the dedication and heart they bring to our customers and community. The service they provide is second to none. Welcome home, Ty and Jamie!”
For more information about First Community Bank, visit firstcommunity.net or call (870) 612-3400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.