Foresee Insurance Agency hosted a ribbon cutting with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Feb. 3. The location was formerly Royston Insurance Agency. The Foresees bought the Nationwide Insurance agency to expand available opportunities for their customers.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent welcomed the Foresees to the Harrison Downtown Square. “We are pleased to have you here. With the services of the post office here too, the community is thrilled you are here and going to keep those services available.”
Largent told the group assembled for the ribbon cutting, “I understand in your first 30 days here, you’ve already written eight new policies because of the post office located here. We are seeing a revitalization of the Square and glad to have you a part of that.”
“You’ve got some big shoes to fill,” Harrison mayor Jerry Jackson teased. “I understand Arthur Royston wears a size 15.”
Foresee laughed and quickly spoke up, “And I’m just a 9 and a half.”
“I know you’ll fill those shoes just fine. We welcome you to the Square,” Jackson said. “I really appreciate you being at the HHBA (Historic Harrison Business Association) meeting in January. I was happy to see you getting involved and attending that meeting.”
Foresee has been in the insurance business for 21 years. “We service all personal lines, everything from home, auto, to the toys. Commercial lines, factories, restaurants, nursing homes, medical supply stores and we’ve put in a good bond implementation in the last 12 months,” Foresee said. “We has access to more than 100 companies to give our clients the best coverage possible.”
“Since we moved downtown, we’ve seen businesses and the community working well with each other and that’s been a big blessing,” Foresee said. “We are covered up with business and will be hiring more staff members soon. We are grateful for the community support.”
Largent mentioned the businesses represented by the Chamber ambassadors and board members. “We appreciate your investment into the community.”
Foresee thanked everyone for coming and the local support. “We’ve got the Nationwide computer person here right now working out some system interface problems. So we have a lot of hurdles and stumbling blocks with acquiring Nationwide, but we will get them accomplished and look forward to serving our community with you.”
“I appreciate Cornerstone Bank for believing in this investment and truly believe if you invest in the community, the community will invest in you,” Foresee said.
