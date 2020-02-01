Four Star Car Care located at 215 Crandall broke ties with a national chain in November 2017 and manager, Doug Burris said that has been the best thing for the business.
Owners Jon and Angie Cameron live in Huntsville and needed someone they could trust to run the business for them.
Burris retired from a rural Post Office and has always loved working on cars as a hobby. As a by-vocational pastor he loves being around people and taking care of their needs.
He was in the shop getting an alignment for his car when Jon happened to mention he was looking for help. The two men talked and Burris offered to work the rest of the day for free and at the end of the day Jon could see if he wanted to hire him, and Burris could see if it was something he wanted to do.
Turned out it was perfect for both. “Just take care of the money and my customers,” Jon instructed. The Cameron's also have a fiber optics business which keep them busy.
Four Star Car Care is also the first corporate sponsor for Tetelestai House. “That has been a great partnership for us. We appreciate what they are doing for the community and keeping their vehicles running is easy to do.”
The business has a good reputation in the area and Burris is proud of that fact. “Our customers trust us, and know that if we can’t take care of their problem we will recommend someone who can take care of that need.”
The drive-up service features tune-ups, transmission service and oil change. “We are hands off on the internal, high tech scan service,” Burris said. “That equipment is very expensive. So we take care of the big picture car service. We can tell you what the check engine light is telling you, but we don’t guess.”
“Because we are a full-service oil change facility, we look at other things while we have your vehicle and let you know if something else is needed — from us, or another facility. We want to keep our customers safe,” he said.
“Our profit is up 15 percent more than last year, so I’m happy,” he said. The staff of four stays busy with the drive-up service. Most customers like to sit and watch TV while they wait on their car. One customer wrote some funny comments on Facebook about the things he had learned from watching Bonanza with the Cartwright boys and Andy Griffith,” he said.
“Cathy and I have lived in this community for 28 years,” he said. “We have come to know who does what, and other businesses we would recommend — or not. So Four Star Car Care sticks to what we do well. We are a full-service oil change facility that customers can trust.”
Four Star Car Care is located at 215 E. Crandall. The phone number is (870) 704-8045. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.