Frenzy joined the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday, July 1,
Frenzy owner, Emily Powers welcomed the group and encouraged them to take advantage of the sales.
Chamber president Bob Largent said, “This is a great place. If you don’t have time to shop, you can always call Emily and just say, ‘I need something’ and she knows exactly what to choose.”
City of Harrison Mayor, Jerry Jackson said, “Emily, you are in a business that is one of the most competitive and we love that you are located on the square. You successfully use Facebook and every way possible to make the business successful.”
Largent added, “You have set the standards very high, Emily. Everyone may not know, but Frenzy has more than 11 thousand followers on Facebook. You have a wonderful team and welcome to the Chamber.”
“We also appreciate all you do for the Downtown Association — your leadership and the fact you are very engaged,” Largent said.
Powers said, “We are so glad to have everyone here. September is our 10th anniversary, so we are kicking off the celebration early so come enjoy the sales.”
Frenzy is located on the corner of Main Street and Rush. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (870) 741-0926.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.