As predicted, 2020 is off to a fast start. Your premier business influencer in Harrison and Boone County – the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce – is off to a great year, and January set the stage.
Governor Asa Hutchinson provided the keynote at our Equity Bank-sponsored January 15 Annual Meeting. While he thanked and made several requests of the community, he also challenged us "to lead and set the example by supporting hate crime legislation (in Arkansas) so that we can make sure that we send a signal that individuals cannot be targeted based upon who they are … ." The Chamber’s chair and partner with Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge, Melissa Collins, said “We accept the Governor’s challenge!”
There are other key issues that the Chamber’s public policy committee, chaired by Jim Holland, president, Phillips Media, will be tackling this year, including working to enhance our transportation infrastructure. The economic development committee, chaired by Bruce Wiley, Equity Bank Ozark Region president, will focus on the Chamber’s accreditation, the business, retention and expansion program, and business recruitment. With Nature’s Wonders’ owner Michelle Rost’s leadership, the marketing and communications committee will develop the Chamber’s branding guidelines and processes for getting our message to the public. Both directors and community members are involved in each of these efforts.
None of our work is possible without the great partnerships we value. FedEx Freight is our Pinnacle Partner. First National Bank of North Arkansas, Cox Business and Anstaff Bank are Chairman’s Circle members. Sam Alexander Health Mart Pharmacy, Stone Bank, Coldwell Banker Homestead Realty, First Community Bank and again, Cox Business, are members of the President’s Circle. And very important, Arvest Bank’s multi-year investment provides the Chamber state-of-the-art technology to move us forward. These businesses, coupled with the economic development partnerships with the City of Harrison and Boone County – and our over 400 investors – make it possible to be the ever-growing, powerful voice for business and economic development in Harrison and the Boone County region. Thanks to each of you!
And … our Ambassador program is being enhanced … the Cox Business-sponsored Small Biz Connection’s next workshop on customer service is March 10. Thanks to Methvin Sanitation and Neighbors’ Mill for hosting Leadercast 2020: Positive Disruption, on May 7… and more. Be sure and follow The Connection weekly for more information and activity updates.
Accepting the challenge and taking care of business! Cheers,
Bob
