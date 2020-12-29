Happy New Year! Welcome 2021!
We made it through one of the most challenging years ever. Our economy stayed strong with over $19 million of investment completed with 55 net new jobs and over $41 million investment in progress and planned with another 170 net new jobs anticipated. This just-concluded holiday season saw a very successful Empower Local retail campaign, with 54 businesses participating, and smiling faces from the prize winners!
The Chamber is a business catalyst and connector. With the oversight of our Directors, a very strong set of committed community leaders, I’m very pleased with the work our small team has accomplished this past year. Most importantly, I’m excited about what lies ahead.
January begins with the support of over 385 Chamber investors whom we deeply value. They’re more than numbers to us. Our investors make the community thrive with goods, services, jobs and yes, taxes. From prime businesses to the smallest ‘mom and pop’ main street store, they all count equally. And Harrison and the Boone County region are on the edge of significant growth in those numbers, thanks in large part to the pro-business environment that we’ve collaboratively led the past two-plus years.
We’re connected with a number of potential business opportunities, both large and small, and are continuously working behind the scenes to bring those jobs to fruition. We’re enhancing our retail recruiting and connecting that effort with the all-important need for prime businesses to expand and locate here. It’s a non-stop effort, and as always, it’s the Chamber’s ‘main thing.’
Presented by Equity Bank, the 2021 Annual Meeting will be a virtual event taking place the evening of January 21. We’re thrilled to have Donnie Hampton, Jr., Pace Industries’ CEO, keynote the program. We’ll recognize those people and businesses that make us all proud. Our adult and youth leadership programs for last year and this year, presented by Kinetic by Windstream, will graduate and be introduced. The evening will also include a look back at what the community accomplished together and will present our vision going forward. Numerous businesses are holding ‘watch parties’ that evening. Contact the Chamber to join the fun!
While not unscathed in 2020, our business community rebounded well from the global COVID-19 pandemic. We also persevered through an unfair attempt to define who we are as a people and our core values. In both cases, I’m especially proud of the unified response made by our elected and community leaders, and you, the people they serve. Thanks to all!
In Harrison and the Boone County region, we’re excited about the future … and Taking care of business! We are#BelieveBooneCounty!
Cheers, Bob
Robert ‘Bob’ Largent
President/CEO
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce
