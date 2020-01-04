Happy New Year! It’s our hope here at 621 E. Rush Ave, that each of you reading this enjoyed a blessed Christmas and a memorable holiday season.
What a year 2019 was. Change, transformation, new, re-focus, innovation. Think of an action, and the Chamber probably experienced it. I’m certainly thrilled to have become part of the dynamic, engaging Chamber team. Along with Wilson Marseille, Lloyd Mahoney and the always helpful Sarah Watkins, we enjoy coming to work every day carrying out our mission:
‘to be recognized as the premier business organization influencing Harrison’s and Boone County’s economic and business development through leadership, education and investor partnerships.’
There were lots of changes – in our governance, our focus, our operations, our partner and investor relationships, our ‘look’ – all geared to meet our mission’s intent. We’re proud of our accomplishments and thank those investors and individuals that made them possible. But we don’t plan to rest. The journey just began. So what started in early 2019, and gained steam over the past ten months, is now ready to ‘move out smartly.’
Our annual program of work – those things we plan to accomplish-- includes deploying a new investor management system, obtaining an economic development certification, re-energizing our Business, Retention and Expansion efforts and continuing our Workforce Initiative Network collaboration with area schools. We plan on deploying an interactive, investor-friendly Chamber website as we revamp the entirety of our marketing efforts. We’ll also be developing and deploying support for public policy issues that affect our region. Lastly, we’ll be enhancing our focused leadership programs. A full load? You bet!
But the small staff isn’t going to tackle these projects alone. You’ve heard me say before that the economic development efforts of any Chamber are a ‘team sport,’ and 2020 will see that full-up team in action each of all 365 days. We have an engaged Board of Directors and expanded community-based committees, committed elected community leadership, a tremendous support structure from across the region and state, and most of all, dedicated individuals who give of their time, talent and treasure to move the Harrison-Boone County community to new heights.
Governor Hutchinson will set the tone and extend the challenge to the community on January 15, at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon. You won’t want to miss this exciting kickoff event!
Continuing the journey and taking care of business! Cheers, Bob
