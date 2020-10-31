Election Day, November 3, is just two days away. What an impact your decision will have on our nation, state, county, and community. If you haven’t already, please VOTE on Tuesday!
We anticipated October slowing down a little for the Chamber and its economic development focus, but it didn’t. Our Economic Development Strategic Plan was presented on October 17, and well-received. The five challenges identified, and the twenty-five tactics presented to meet them, provide a roadmap to community leaders for future growth and prosperity.
Plan author Jim Fram made two statements to the audience, “great communities invest in themselves,” and “economic development is a team sport.” Both make excellent sense for forward-looking communities. We’re excited to tackle prioritization of the tactics and begin the work!
Chamber Board Chair Melissa Collins, announced last week that Mike Nabors, co-owner of Neighbors’ Mill Bakery & Café, and Joan Bell, owner, Joan Bell Shelter Insurance, have been elected as Chamber Directors for the Class of 2023.
These two strong community leaders join returning Directors, Dr. Stewart Pratt, Superintendent, Harrison Public Schools; Scott Miller, Boone County Market President, Anstaff Bank; and Scott Tennyson, Community President, Arvest Bank, to guide the Chamber’s efforts in the months ahead.
Our business and manufacturing sectors are growing. We have jobs available in almost all our prime and main street businesses, something we’re most thankful for … since other areas in our state and nation aren’t that fortunate. Skilled employees are critical to meeting these workforce needs.
Let me highlight the impact of our WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) program, that educates high-schoolers and their teachers and counselors, on the value of a skilled job in industry.
For instance, with a $10 minimum wage job and 2080 work hours per year, that’s $20,800 annually. Up that to a typical skilled starting wage here of $18 per hour (with insurance and 401k benefits), that’s $37,440 annually, a difference of $16,640 per year. Let’s say just 100 students enter the workforce locally at $18 per hour, the difference provides an additional $1,664,000 dollars to the Boone and surrounding county’s economic prosperity each year!
And there are typically close to 500 students who don’t go on to college after high school graduation in the region’s 21 schools. Let those numbers sink in …
Come join our Chamber’s focus on economic and business development, creating jobs and moving our communities forward.
In Harrison and the Boone County region … we are … Taking care of business!
We are #BelieveBooneCounty! Cheers, Bob
