From the Chamber’s President/CEO … October 2020
October means Fall has actually arrived, and it’s a beautiful time of the year.
The Chamber is busy – as usual – but the focus now is planning for next year. The budget is front and center. The nominating committee is hard at work considering new Directors for election to the Board. The Board’s annual planning retreat is coming next month where Directors will approve the Chamber’s focus for 2021. One thing’s for sure: flexibility will be considered in all we do.
We’re very excited that, on October 7, we’ll unveil our Economic Development Strategic Plan. This multi-month process, a follow-on initiative of the #believboonecounty planning effort in 2018, has entailed hours of research, discussion and deliberation on what it will take to make the region more successful and our people and their businesses more prosperous.
Thanks to a grant from the International Economic Development Council, the planning effort has been guided by a nationally recognized economic development expert, Jim Fram, who’ll be here in person to present the plan to our investors, stakeholders, elected leaders, and the community. The challenges and recommendations presented will provide a roadmap for the next five-plus years as we prepare for the future. More details about the strategic plan in the weeks ahead.
Business is good here … and getting better. The region has jobs, and they’re plentiful, as unemployment continues to decline! The workforce continues to grow in all segments, from manufacturing, to hospitality, to healthcare, and in retail.
With the collaborative efforts of North Arkansas College, the O.U.R. Education Services Co-op, our region’s 21 schools and our prime businesses, skills-based training has a customized focus. Couple all this with the launch next month of the 2020-2021 WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) CTE Textbook to over 5,000 students, and we’re placing career opportunities in the hands of our future employees.
And speaking of new opportunities, I hope you’ve been watching the business openings that we’re now live streaming on Facebook. In September we showcased five new businesses and have more scheduled in the weeks ahead. Each one represents ventures by local entrepreneurs and business owners that expand our business, employee and tax base. They’ve found Harrison and Boone County a great place to be and have invested in their future right here.
Updates. Planet Fitness plans to open before the end of the year! Welcome Dunkin’ Donuts, coming June 2021!
Your Chamber is forward focused with our mission to be recognized as the premier business organization influencing Harrison’s and the greater Boone County’s economic and business development through leadership, education, and investor partnerships. We’re doing that … and … Taking care of business!
We are #BelieveBooneCounty! Cheers, Bob
Robert “Bob” Largent
President/CEO
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.