Normalcy is returning, at least some form of a ‘new’ normal. School’s back in session. Football games are underway. The rains have come. AND, business and industry are coming alive.
Our prime businesses are taking new sales orders, and main street businesses have busy registers once again. September also brings good news for the community: sales tax revenues for both Boone County and Harrison are up … and above projections! Amidst these activities, people are taking the precautions necessitated by the coronavirus, and that’s good for everyone.
The region is blessed to have Johnny Morris announce the creation of another of his blockbuster venues focused on conservation of the natural beauty of the Ozarks. And while that has received major headlines, as it should, we’re proud to see new small businesses come to the community. Millions of dollars are being invested in our local economy today. I’m also pleased to report that there are more on the way, both businesses and dollars. The economic development team has been working behind the scenes for months on a number of projects, and each forecasts net-new jobs and tax revenue.
Speaking of jobs, they’re plentiful today. Our workforce is growing. Many of our industry and small business partners are seeking new employees. Look around at the ‘jobs available’ signs; they’re on almost every corner. The collaborative approach of our public school Career and Technical Education programs, North Arkansas College’s customized training offerings and our government employment teams are working to deliver new workforce skills. The College’s renewed efforts to bring an Advanced Manufacturing Center to the region is cause for great celebration! It looks to the future of a skilled, trained workforce for existing and new business.
While the Chamber has its eye on economic and business development – new jobs, new investment dollars, new tax revenue – we’re also very aware of the importance of the environment needed to create them.
The past few weeks, the community’s values, will, and determination have been tested. This past Wednesday afternoon, the test was graded, and I believe it gets an ‘A+.’
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and I (for Board Chair Melissa Collins) had the opportunity — representing the actions of elected officials and the business community — to sign identical resolutions denouncing racism, hate and bigotry. In addition, the resolutions answered the challenge from the Governor this past January and encouraged our legislative delegation to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crimes legislation for Arkansas. This is a giant step for unity. More importantly, it’s a giant step forward in enhancing the environment for business, industry and every citizen of Harrison, Boone County and the region. It’s not, however, a ‘silver bullet.’ It’s a move forward for all people and our prosperity.
Your Chamber has the community’s overall best interests in its focus. We appreciate your continued support.
Taking care of business! We are#BelieveBooneCounty!
Bob Largent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.