From the Chamber’s President/CEO … September 2019
Yesterday the #believeboonecounty community endeavor premiered Welcome Home, the movement’s brand anthem video, capturing the mind, heart and imagination of the viewer that Harrison and Boone County are the place they want to live, work, play and retire! I’ll bet viewers at The Historic Lyric Theater got goose bumps watching this multifaceted look at what makes up this great community. While your Chamber has been engaged with #believeboonecounty the past several months, the effort is really about volunteers from the widest cross-section of the community that have come together to tell our story. And there’s more to come in the months ahead!
The Chamber, itself, has also been looking forward. September 17, at a general membership meeting, an updated set of bylaws were approved. Key for us is the revised mission statement: ‘to be recognized as the premier business organization influencing Harrison’s and the greater Boone County’s economic and business development through leadership, education and investor partnerships.’
This now focuses the Chamber on its vision as ‘the leading advocate for business and economic opportunity,’ with core values to Attract, Connect, Grow and Engage investors and business entities to and with the community at large.
Marking the first change in the organization’s governance in eleven years, beginning January 1, the Chamber’s board of directors will consist of 15 community members (verses 21), each with the ability to serve up to three, three-year terms. Board committees were also realigned, each chaired by an elected board member. Development/finance, economic development, marketing and communications, and public policy committees will have their membership made up of additional community leaders. More engagement, more initiative, more results!
The Chamber staff has been pulling together the first-ever Economic Development Leadership Summit to be held October 8 at the Durand Center. Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston and Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward will keynote the day’s events with over fifty CEOs, business owners and community leaders.
We also plan to deliver an economic development update to the Harrison City Council on October 10 and to the Boone County Quorum Court on November 5. I believe our community will be pleasantly surprised at what’s taking place!
And please help us celebrate Arkansas Chamber of Commerce Week, October 14 -18! Your Chamber is proud to have served the community since 1966 – 53 years and counting.
With these activities, the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce is now poised to move into 2020 with a renewed focus for the overall prosperity of its investors and the community. As I said last month, I’m honored and humbled to part of this great team … taking care of business! Cheers, Bob
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.