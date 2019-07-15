I’m pleased to report that the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce has had another busy month. June has been filled with coordinating economic development issues, both good and, unfortunately, not so good.
While we’ve had lots of momentum since January, new businesses coming to town and expanding (eight with over $12 million in impact), bringing net new employee numbers to the community (over 140 full and part-time and growing), we were met late afternoon of June 18with the devastating news that Flexsteel Industries was closing its Harrison operations on August 20, after some 40-plus years being part of the community.
The Chamber was prepared and had a network of resources available to help in this situation. One of the first communications was to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, only to soon learn that its Executive Director, Mike Preston, was traveling with the Governor in Europe on an economic development mission. With the two of them engaged, early Wednesday the AEDC team was busy coordinating the state’s response, including making the Governor’s Dislocated Worker Task Force available to Team Harrison.
By mid-day, even before the Mayor received official notification of the closing from the company’s Dubuque, Iowa, headquarters, the focus was on the welfare of the 109 employees affected by their decision.
By early Wednesday evening, eight state and local agencies were coordinating their efforts, everything from housing assistance, secondary education benefits, resume building, unemployment benefits, and more. Most importantly, Harrison’s manufacturing and prime businesses had come together to identify their employee vacancies and where they might be able to offer jobs to the soon-to-be unemployed workforce.
Friday afternoon, the Chamber hosted Flexsteel’s local management with the Mayor and all of the agencies noted above, along with the manufacturers, to review the options available for the employees. A job fair for the Flexsteel team is now set for Saturday, July 20th, from 8am till 12 Noon. In addition to local businesses that will be there, twelve other employers from two states will be available to offer this excellent workforce new opportunities.
Bottom line: the Chamber had a plan to tackle this situation and it’s in work today. The Flexsteel employees have multiple opportunities for new employment, more education, and benefits if they’re needed to tide them over in their transition.
We never plan for a business to close, but we’re prepared if it does. Now … moving forward … welcome to the world’s newest McDonalds … right here on Main Street in Harrison! Taking care of business! Cheers, Bob
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.