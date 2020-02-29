From the Chamber’s President/CEO … March 2020
March is a ‘behind-the-scenes’ month for the Chamber. We’ll spend most of our time preparing for major economic development work and associated programs throughout the rest of the year. We’re still busy though … just take a read here.
We’re ‘live!’ Our new Chamber Management System is up and running. Better contact management. More accurate and timely financial transactions. It allows our investors to manage their own accounts and promote their businesses at a significantly enhanced www.harrison-chamber.com website. We’ll provide access and training for each investor in the coming months so they can take advantage of this user-friendly system. Please bear with us during this transition, as we provide another value-add, ROI for our Chamber investors.
Social media is the way to get any message out, and the Chamber’s no different. In addition to The Connection, our weekly newsletter, we’re on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to quickly provide updates to our investors and the community at large. We’re beginning to use videos to highlight economic development news, programs and investor accomplishments. We hope you also find the communication useful and appreciate your feedback on-line or by contacting the Chamber office.
Resources for the business community. The Small Biz Connection will host a Customer Service Workshop on Tuesday, March 10, at the College’s JPH Center from 8 to 11 a.m. And on Wednesday, March 25, we’re pleased to have ECCI, an engineering solutions firm in Little Rock, host a EPA/AEDQ Permitting Lunch and Learn at the Chamber from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free to the community, though registration is required. Details coming soon.
Special thanks to our ten new investors in January and February! While we’re thrilled to have them join our ranks, we’re also very appreciative of those who have recommitted their support to the Chamber for 2020. To date, we’ve had over 125 businesses that have continued their investment with us. Check them out in The Connection and on www.harrison-chamber.com website. We appreciate the trust all these businesses have in what we do to carry out the Chamber’s mission to be recognized as the premier business organization influencing Harrison’s and the greater Boone County’s economic and business development through leadership, education, and investor partnerships.
Behind the scenes, we’re still taking care of business! Cheers, Bob
