From the Chamber’s President/CEO … August 2020
What a world we live in. If you recall seeing that exact phrasing before, you did — those six words began my July piece in the HDT. Why are they here again? Early last week, the Harrison and Boone County community was hit with a more than healthy dose of reality when a video filmed several weeks ago in Harrison made its debut online.
The video, in which a man holds a Black Lives Matter sign and records passing reactions, captured racial slurs, threats and discrimination. The Mayor’s letter to the community this past weekend provides more details of the event. For the millions who viewed the video, Harrison, Arkansas might as well be ground zero of racist behavior.
Unfortunately, racist individuals live here. The video footage captured indisputable moments of hatred. Racism – explicit, systemic, and in many other forms – exists in every community across this country. But that’s not an excuse and we must acknowledge the racism that does exist here. The reprehensible comments of a few have been taken as a fact that all people in Harrison and Boone County are racist. Misinformation spreads more swiftly than ever with the help of the internet, and so do the consequences as we’ve seen here. We must be equally swift in our response.
Boone County is flourishing, and we have so much at stake! We have global businesses that provide a livelihood for thousands of families who pour millions of dollars back to our community in benefits, services and taxes. Moreover, we’re currently courting several national businesses to locate here. I fear that this viral video – and the hateful voices it captured – jeopardizes both our present economic environment and our future development. We must not let that happen.
Our community is made up of thousands of people. In general, they value social and racial inclusivity. We have business owners of many skin colors and ethnicities; and we’re proud to call them neighbors, friends and associates. But perception is reality. If we never fully acknowledge our history or the work that remains, our community will always be defined by it. And, even more importantly, some of our community members will never feel fully embraced by the place they call home.
As Mayor Jackson noted, the Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations has taken the lead to reconcile the past, recognize the present and reach for the future. Your Chamber is here to promote and protect the prosperity of our community, so I urge you to be cautious about allowing a label to identify who you – and we, collectively – are. As Judge Hathaway and Mayor Jackson said, “It is obvious there is still work to be done here. We must constantly strive to do better, and we pledge our continued efforts.”
It's not enough to simply say, “We’re not racist.” It’s time to show it in our actions, and to stand up for all of our community members. We must recognize our own bias and understand that we may be blind to its presence. This acknowledgement could be one of the first steps to healing and becoming a united community. That’s the real Harrison and Boone County I know … one that welcomes business and industry, no matter who leads them or works there.
Taking care of business! We are#BelieveBooneCounty!
