Glass Act Cleaning Services does more than give you sparkling windows. Steven and Jessica Noell clean residential and commercial structures and have recently expanded into cleaning roofs and siding while protecting plants and property from unwanted chemicals.
“The Lord has blessed our business,” Jessica said. “This was a big leap of faith for our family. Steven is very smart and talented. I’m so proud of him. I am his No. 1 fan.”
Glass Act Cleaning Services began in 2014 and Steven was happy doing windows for customers. But he felt like he was being nudged to do more — the right way — without damaging property and plants.
Steven continues to get additional training and is certified by the Spray Wash Academy out of Florida for plant and property protection. “We do everything we can to protect the customer’s landscaping from harm.”
“This is my speciality. It’s what I do,” he said. “I want to stand out and offer my high quality services. I’ve put in my time and I know my equipment.”
Noell has built a trailer with the necessary equipment and safety features to soft wash a roof or home to rid the customer of the black stuff on their structure. The specialized equipment trailer would have cost more than $30,000 from a factory, but he took the time to learn what he needed and felt like God helped him build it.
“The black you see on the roof is actually a living organism that is eating the limestone and
breaking down the integrity of your shingles, shortening their lifespan. It’s not normal,” he said. His before and after photos on Facebook are amazing and clients are grateful when they don’t have to put on a new roof.
“You saved me thousands of dollars,” one client said.
“Depending on the roof surface, the job could cost around $500, but that is much less than a new roof,” he said. “My clients have no problem paying for quality service.”
Steven was speaking to the PIN (Partners in Networking) group Wednesday morning, Oct. 23. “The softwashing process I do, does not damage the structure. No harmful pressure is used to clean your delicate surfaces. Traditional power washing can remove the paint and damage the siding. Some competitors allow the oxidation to drip down the side which can leave stains when it dries from traditional power washing. “But I can take care of that too, and make it look as good as new.”
When cleaning a roof, he has a way of collecting the chemical run-off in the gutters. He also does windows, and gutter clean outs, too.
Contact Glass Act Cleaning Services by calling (870) 416-0097 or contact him through Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.