Backwoods Golf opens with TopTracer Technology
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Backwoods Golf in Republic, Missouri, is the perfect mix of swinging a golf club, using technology to improve a player’s game, and enjoying great food with friends and family.
Co-owner and general manager Austin Cloud and his business partner, Charlie Locher, started the design process in September 2018, and opened Backwoods Golf on May 22. The facility was designed to add a second story level by spring 2021.
Two VIP bays and conference rooms for corporate or private events are available with 24 bays that accommodate up to four people. Nineteen corporate events are already scheduled for the month of September.
Tee box prices range from $20 to $40 depending on the time of day and day of the week. The cost can be as low as $5 a person. A restaurant is available or service is delivered to the bay.
The individual bays are fitted with TopTracer Range Technology.
“Six different cameras pick up all the shots of all the bays and register each ball within six inches of where the ball lands. The TopTracer Range app allows players to log each club and record the distance and side deviation,” Cloud said.
The TopTracer Range Technology is a “comprehensive training mode that allows guests to master their skills by offering data such as distance (carry and total,) ball speed, launch angle, height, side deviation, landing angle, hang time and distance to target,” the website states.
Various range games are available to play, such as closest to the pin, longest distance, points or virtual courses. All skill levels can benefit from the technology and camaraderie.
Cloud promised the software does not laugh at a golfer’s mistakes.
“This is a judge-free zone. We have a lot of new and inexperienced golfers. We started out with 56 drivers and we broke all 56 in the first three weeks,” he said.
Players are encouraged to bring their own clubs, but irons are available for rent.
Some golfers enjoy playing the virtual golf courses of Pebble Beach, The Old Course at Saint Andrews and others. Monthly and corporate memberships will be available in the fall.
Private lessons are available from golf pro Brian George for $40 an hour.
“He’s a good teacher for someone who is in between a beginner and immediate level — someone who hasn’t developed bad muscle memory habits,” Cloud said.
The pro shop offers Cleveland clubs for rent and Srixon products for sale. Walk-ins are welcome at Backwoods Golf but reservations are preferred and guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early.
Reservations can be made online at backwoodsgolf.com or by calling (417) 233-4234.
Backwoods Golf is located across the street from Republic High School at 6155 West Republic Road in Brookline, Missouri.
