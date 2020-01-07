DB-WEB-Chamber Ambassadors-IMG_0240.jpg

Donna Braymer/Staff   

The Ambassadors who represent the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce enjoyed a Christmas lunch with the Chamber staff. Any business interested in having a representative attend ribbon cuttings and represent their company may call the Chamber at (870) 741-2659 and submit an ambassador application.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will address the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce investors and friends during the annual meeting and luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Durand Center. 

“Our phones haven’t stopped ringing this morning with people reserving their tickets,” Wilson Marseilles, the Chamber’s director of investors and marketing said on Monday. “We are so excited to host the Governor and talk about ‘taking care of business’ for Harrison and Boone County. Tickets are selling fast, so call (870) 741-2659 to get yours.”

Individual tickets are $40 for investors, and $50 for non-investors. Tables that seat eight can be reserved for $300 for investors and $380 for non-investors. Food will be served at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at noon and the event concludes at 1 p.m. The Durand Center is located at 303 N. Main Street in the Crocket Tower.

 

Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years.

