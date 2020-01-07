Governor Asa Hutchinson will address the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce investors and friends during the annual meeting and luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Durand Center.
“Our phones haven’t stopped ringing this morning with people reserving their tickets,” Wilson Marseilles, the Chamber’s director of investors and marketing said on Monday. “We are so excited to host the Governor and talk about ‘taking care of business’ for Harrison and Boone County. Tickets are selling fast, so call (870) 741-2659 to get yours.”
Individual tickets are $40 for investors, and $50 for non-investors. Tables that seat eight can be reserved for $300 for investors and $380 for non-investors. Food will be served at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at noon and the event concludes at 1 p.m. The Durand Center is located at 303 N. Main Street in the Crocket Tower.
