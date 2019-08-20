Becky Greenwood was recently chosen as the 2019 Realtor of the Year by her peers at the Harrison District Board of Realtors.
Some of her activities this past year have included the Realtors Easter Egg Hunt, cleaning Realtor Park, on the board of directors for CASA, winner for the October costume contest and raising $100 for Hospice of the Hills.
Becky Greenwood recently celebrated her third year as a Realtor with RE/MAX Unlimited Inc., and is licensed in both Arkansas and Missouri.
Greenwood is married to Mike Moore and has two children, Randall Robinson and his wife Libby of Parthenon, and Cristi Johnson and her husband Charles of Harrison.
Greenwood was born in Texas and moved to the Ozarks with her parents when she was a teenager, where she attended school in Deer. She is a 1995 graduate of North Arkansas College.
When Greenwood isn't busy with clients, she enjoys everything outdoors that living in the Ozarks has to offer, kayaking, hiking, Jeeping, etc. She enjoys sports of all kinds but would say football is her favorite. She volunteers her time often, and is on the board of Solid Rock Foundation, the board of directors for CASA of North Arkansas, runs media in her church, formerly on the missions development team for North Arkansas Baptist Association, chairperson for the REALTOR Park committee, is a Rotarian, and enjoys going on mission trips. Greenwood recently returned from a mission trip to Nicaragua.
Contact Becky Greenwood at RE/MAX Unlimited at (870) 741-6000 or call (870) 577-3226.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.