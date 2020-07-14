The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting with Hank’s Furniture on Saturday, July 4, to celebrate the grand opening of the store. Hank’s Furniture is located at 1211 Hwy. 62/65 North. Hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays noon until 6 p.m. The phone number is (870) 517-5240.
