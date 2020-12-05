Justin and Alecia Willis, owners of Harrison Glass, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Justin moved to the area with his parents in 1992. After serving in the military he and Alecia Woods Willis returned to the area in 2011 from Greenville, Mississippi.
“We wanted to raise our children, Katie and Lillie in the Bergman/Harrison area,” he said.
They started the business with a windshield repair kit and worked out of the back of a pick up. Eventually they expanded to a shop and a van for a mobile service. In 2014 he started working with Gary Holt and purchased the business from him in 2015.
“We carry on the same traditions of quality work he had and focus on serving our local customers. Since then, we’ve grown at a very rapid rate,” he said. “We started with windshield repairs and now there is practically nothing we can’t do with glass.”
Harrison Glass does door replacements, repair work on any kind of glass, as well as simple home repairs and new construction projects. They also do custom size walk-in glass showers and plexiglass for COVID-19 protection.
A display wall in the office to showcase the four different kinds of windows they install. “We have vinyl, aluminum, everything is thermal and the latest technology to keep the heat inside during the winter and homes cool in the summer,” he said.
They also do commercial storefront glass and recently replaced the five-stories of glass at Crockett Tower.
Harrison Glass offers a 24-hour emergency service if a car window has busted, or a commercial window is damaged during a break-in.
A new aspect of the business is recalibration. “Harrison Glass is the only privately owned auto glass facility that can re-calibrate vehicles,” operations specialist Allison Redman explained. “This is needed for high tech vehicles with the technology of lane departure, forward collision avoidance, and the radar technology if you get too close to a parking pole. It’s a costly system and requires extensive training, but it’s great for us to provide this service for our customers. Many insurance companies require it if the windshield has to be replaced. We are centrally located so customers don’t have to go to Springfield, Mo., Bentonville or Little Rock any more. We have customers from Mt. Home who come to us for this recalibration service. If your windshield has been jarred in any way from a side or front collision it’s like wearing bifocals that are criss crossed. You’re car can’t ‘see.’”
Justin told the YouTube live audience, “Stop by and see our showroom. We have some Interesting products. We are just a small family business — just families helping other families. Our staff is five main guys, and a couple of subcontractors. We are thrilled to be here.”
Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “We’ve seen your business grow and seen you working all over town. Good deal!”
The larger location downtown has allowed them to also offer various archery products to assist the youth shooting sports in area schools.
Harrison Glass is located at 101 North Olive across from the former Farmers CoOp just a few blocks from downtown. The phone number is (870) 741-1110 and Harrison Glass is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.