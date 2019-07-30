Daniel and Andria Merritt, MNSc,APRN,FNP-C are two young professionals who chose Harrison as their new home.
The couple is from the Pine Bluff, Whitehall areas of the state. Andria is a nurse practitioner at Family Doctor’s Clinic. Daniel is a customer service representative at First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas.
They will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in October and while she was in school, they made it a goal to visit each of the 52 Arkansas State Parks.
After graduation as a nurse practitioner in December, she was looking for job openings around the state. She had been working as an RN at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in surgical services.
“I saw that North Arkansas Regional Medical Center was hosting a nurse fair. We decided to combine a visit to the Bull Shoals State Park and attend the nurse fair,” she said.
“We were so impressed. It just felt right and they asked me to return for an interview with Dr. Collins,” she said. “We were so blessed. Daniel found a job at the bank and we never lost a day of work.”
With both of them having specific careers, they figured one of them might have to wait a few weeks before finding a job, but that wasn’t the case.
Dr. Collins said, “Andria has been a wonderful addition to the staff at Family Doctors Clinic. I’m most impressed that she is the type of medical provider that possesses the combination of medical skill, character, and the ability to communicate with people of all ages and backgrounds. I’m grateful that she and Daniel have chosen Harrison as their home.”
Andria offers full primary care services — annual or sick visits. She collaborates her practice with Dr. Collins, but makes her own decisions. An APRN can prescribe most medications and refer patients to specialists. She is currently accepting new patients of all ages to build her own practice, but she also handles the overflow patients for Dr. Ken Collins and Dr. Elizabeth Morgan.
Daniel was hired by First National Bank of North Arkansas. Branch manager, Debbie Murphy said, “Daniel has been a great addition to our Harrison North branch as a customer service representative.”
Hours for Family Doctor’s Clinic are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday until noon. The phone number is (870) 741-8286.
First National Bank of North Arkansas is located at 1311 Hwy. 62-65 North. The lobby is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is (870) 423-6601.
