The leadership of the WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) program wanted to show their appreciation to the teachers at the forefront of helping create a local workforce. 

“They are full-steam ahead supporting WIN and working with our industry partners,” Emilee Tucker, Career & Technical Education Coordinator said. “Craig Campbell and Dave Morton know how hard these teachers work and it was their way of showing their appreciation.”

“The slogan ‘bake your cake and eat it too,’ was a catchy way to draw attention to the fact the students are WINning when they take advantage of the local opportunities offered by the WIN partners and can get paid to intern with their company,” she said. “This gives the student the flexibility to try different jobs and then they will likely have a permanent job waiting for them after graduation. There is no losing with that type of opportunity.”

Craig Campbell reported to the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors on Tuesday, Oct. 15. “This is a tremendous opportunity for students who do not want to attend college. If we want to lift this community out of poverty, we have to have a way to help them make more than minimum wage,” he said. “The internships are a win-win because no employer wants to invest months of training into a new employee and then they decide they don’t like the job. This way students can try several things and see what they enjoy the most.”

The Cake Shop business owner, Robin Reeves was able to deliver the cakes and cookies to the teachers. “There was so much excitement over this program and the goodies. We received a lot of positive feedback,” she said.

  

