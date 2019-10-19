Students ‘WIN’ with initiative
The leadership of the WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) program wanted to show their appreciation to the teachers at the forefront of helping create a local workforce.
“They are full-steam ahead supporting WIN and working with our industry partners,” Emilee Tucker, Career & Technical Education Coordinator said. “Craig Campbell and Dave Morton know how hard these teachers work and it was their way of showing their appreciation.”
“The slogan ‘bake your cake and eat it too,’ was a catchy way to draw attention to the fact the students are WINning when they take advantage of the local opportunities offered by the WIN partners and can get paid to intern with their company,” she said. “This gives the student the flexibility to try different jobs and then they will likely have a permanent job waiting for them after graduation. There is no losing with that type of opportunity.”
Craig Campbell reported to the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors on Tuesday, Oct. 15. “This is a tremendous opportunity for students who do not want to attend college. If we want to lift this community out of poverty, we have to have a way to help them make more than minimum wage,” he said. “The internships are a win-win because no employer wants to invest months of training into a new employee and then they decide they don’t like the job. This way students can try several things and see what they enjoy the most.”
The Cake Shop business owner, Robin Reeves was able to deliver the cakes and cookies to the teachers. “There was so much excitement over this program and the goodies. We received a lot of positive feedback,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.