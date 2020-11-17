North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) announced that Christy Hawkins, CPCS, medical staff coordinator at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, has been elected to serve on the Arkansas Association for Medical Staff Services (ArkAMSS) Board of Directors as President Elect.
Hawkins will serve as president elect for the 2021-2022 term and by automatic succession will serve as president for ArkAMSS for the 2023-2024 term.
ArkAMSS is an affiliate of the Arkansas Hospital Association. Hawkins has served as the Northwest District Representative on the Board for the last two consecutive terms 2016-2020.
Hawkins began working at NARMC in 2005 in the marketing/public relations department. She was promoted to the position of medical staff coordinator in January, 2015. In March of 2019, Hawkins earned her Certified Provider Credentialing Specialist (CPCS) certification from the National Association of Medical Staff Services. An individual who has earned the CPCS certification is considered an expert in the Medical Staff Services field. The certification establishes industry standards, serves as a comprehensive measure, and distinguishes those professionals who demonstrate an established level of knowledge, understanding and expertise in the field of healthcare credentialing, governance, law, accreditation, and regulatory compliance. This certification acknowledges a commitment to the public to foster quality healthcare delivery.
“NARMC is proud to have Christy serve on the Arkansas Association for Medical Staff Services (ArkAMSS) Board of Directors and represent our organization and community,” says Vince Leist, president and CEO at NARMC. “Christy’s outstanding qualifications, exceptional track record, contributions to the success of this organization have earned her this appointment,” he says.
Christy is a member of ArkAMSS, the National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS), and a member of the Arkansas Hospital Association (AHA).
ArkAMSS was formed to coordinate the growing educational and networking needs of Medical Staff Services professionals in the state. The organization provides opportunities for continuing education and promotes the improvement of professional development, knowledge, and skills for Medical Staff Services professionals. ArkAMSS is a recognized state association of its national counterpart, the National Association of Medical Staff Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.