Victoria and Darren Evans opened Healthy Hub in Harrison on June 13, 2020. Victoria was a part of the first Healthy Hub in Searcy. When their silent partner, Caleb Shamlin talked about expanding into Harrison, Victoria volunteered to leave her home town and move to Harrison.
At the time Darren had been driving a truck for a major company for eight years. The business has done so well, he has come off the road.
Shamlin was excited to find the right couple to expand the business. “It has blown up,” Victoria said.
“I needed Harrison,” she said. “This community is so awesome.”
So what is Healthy Hub? It’s a place where you can get metabolism boosting tea, meal replacement shakes, protein iced coffees, protein hot cocoa and add additional boosters that promote healthy immunity, collagen, fiber or probiotics for digestive health.
“The metabolism boosting energy teas are only 15 calories and burn 80-100 calories without sugar. They also have nine different B vitamins, caffeine and taste like fruity juices,” Darren said. The regular size is 20 ounces and mega is 32 ounces.
The shakes are 200 calories, with 15 net carbs and 24 grams protein, 21 vitamins and minerals and are sweetened with plant based stevia.
They also can add fat-burning donut shots. Some drinks can also contain snack suppressants. Aloe shots come in cranberry, mandarin and mango flavors.
The protein iced coffees come in mocha, white chocolate, white chocolate caramel and a house blend of flavors.
The Evans have also recently opened a location in Republic, Missouri. “We’d like to open another location on the south side of Harrison. If someone is interested in helping with that, just let us know. There are a lot of growth opportunities for the business, and we are excited,” Darren said.
Healthy Hub offers a variety of ways to save money on healthy drinks, too. “We have Mega Tea Monday, Teacher Tuesday, Warrior Wednesday, and FedEx Fridays where customers can save $2. Also if you tag the business on Facebook, that saves $1 and you can also bring in your own favorite drink container and save $1.
Two customers have lost a total of 80 pounds since Healthy Hub opened. “We are very proud of their progress,” she said.
Kimberly Trammell said, “Their shakes, teas and aloe shots are delicious, I never thought I would like something like this but they are actually really good. She has lots of choices and ideas about how to help you pick what flavors are suited for you! Absolutely going to see her and her team will get you jump started for the day!
“I did not expect to like a meal replacement shake as much as I do! But the shakes and the teas that Tori and Darren makes are absolutely perfect,” Amy Greenhaw said. “Their spunky attitude and friendly nature makes you feel like family as soon as you walk into their business. I would recommend everyone trying to lose weight, boost your energy level or just trying to shed a few inches go see Tori and Darren at The Healthy Hub!”
There is also a reward program for free product after 10 visits. Curbside delivery is available by calling ahead to (417) 814-2381. The Healthy Hub is located at 1308 Hwy. 62/65 North. Monday-Friday hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Questions can be asked by messenger on their Facebook page, “The Healthy Hub Harrison.”
