CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Hearts & Homes contribution
Jason and Sabrina Canady, owners of Slick Lube Express donated $854, a portion of sales to the Realtor’s Hearts & Homes organization. Hearts & Homes was established in 2009 to assist Arkansas citizens who have lost their home or livelihood due to a catastrophic event. Jason is a Realtor at Jerry Jackson Realty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.