Hearts & Homes contribution

Jason and Sabrina Canady, owners of Slick Lube Express donated $854, a portion of sales to the Realtor’s Hearts & Homes organization. Hearts & Homes was established in 2009 to assist Arkansas citizens who have lost their home or livelihood due to a catastrophic event. Jason is a Realtor at Jerry Jackson Realty.

 

 

