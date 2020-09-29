The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting with Heinen Lawn Service — a new Chamber investor.
The Heinen’s started their family business last March and continue to be amazed at how fast the business has grown.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “This business is a testament to the work ethic of Chris and his family. Of course, we have Walmart to thank for instilling that work ethic in him.”
Chris and his wife, Joni and son, Tristan enjoy the family business. “We love to be outside,” Chris said.
Tristan said, “I just graduated from Vilonia High School and didn’t really think this is what I’d be doing right now, but I love it and love living in Harrison. We are going to get creative during the winter and hopefully add some snow removal jobs and more landscaping.”
Chris said they currently have already expanded to tree trimming, bush trimming, retaining walls and backhoe services. “We do what our customers need for us to do. Some love to mow, but need us to do the trimming and edging. We can do that.”
The three were working together on jobs, but have gotten so busy they’ve had to start splitting up to get everything done. They have regular customers all over Harrison and Boone County and even some in Taney County.
Heinen Lawn Service has a webpage and Facebook page for more information. Call for a free estimate about your lawn needs at (870) 899-4600.
