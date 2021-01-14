Locally owned and operated, Home Helpers has a passion for helping elderly and handicapped individuals in the community. “From a few hours a week, to 24/7 care, we’ll tailor a home care plan to fit your lifestyle with the flexibility to change as your needs change,” HR care manager, Kory Eaton said.
Berryville and Harrison owners Haden Gilder and Tatum Owenby saw the need and were excited about expanding into the Boone County area when they purchased Atlas from the Beeler family. Home Helpers services Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, and Searcy counties. “We are always looking for more caregivers if someone would like some full time or part time hours. We try to match caregivers with clients located closest to them. We also try to match the desires of the clients. Some clients want a caregiver who also loves pets, as well as other specific requests,” Jewell Morgan, scheduler said.
Home Helpers currently has approximately 45 caregivers spread across the counties they serve. The new office location will have a large training room which includes a hospital bed to make it more efficient to train new helpers. They do accept individuals with their CNA but also offer PCA (personal care attendant) training to new hires.
The staff is subjected to deep background checks, drug tests, and are considered W2 employees by the company. Home Helpers is licensed and insured. If a caregiver suffers an injury in a client’s home, the company is responsible — not the homeowner.
Home Helpers also has a PERS (personal emergency response system) that clients can use to alert someone in case of a fall or emergency.
“We always have someone on call for our clients,” Morgan said.
Most people do not understand the difference in non-medical care like we provide and medical care,” she said. “We provide services like light housekeeping, meal preparation, run errands, some transportation, pet care, personal care and medication reminders.”
“Some of our clients do not have family members close by. We make sure their loved one is cared for and keep in close contact with the family members. We are their connection to their family. We enjoy making sure they are safe and cared for in the comfort of their own home. All of our staff members have a passion for this service. We work well together as a team,” Eaton said.
The services can also include activities for the mind and body such as discussing current events, participating in crafts, visits to the library, playing cards, working puzzles and so much more.
“When needed, we partner with Hospice. Especially if the client needs to see a familiar face. We are also trained for Alzheimer and dementia care,” Eaton said.
There are four ways to pay for the services that make life easier for clients. Payment is accepted from Medicaid, long-term care insurance, private pay and VA benefits.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Someone is always on call 24/7. For more information visit homehelpershomecare.com or call (870) 741-7512. The new office is located at 108 E. Stephenson across from Lake Harrison. The public is invited to a ribbon cutting with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m.
